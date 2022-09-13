King Charles vows to seek welfare of Northern Ireland inhabitants

Britain's King Charles said on Tuesday he would seek the welfare of the people of Northern Ireland, taking up the example of his mother late Queen Elizabeth.

"I take up my new duties resolved to seek the welfare of all the inhabitants of Northern Ireland," Charles said, recalling the "shining example" set by his mother.

"At the very beginning of her life of service, The Queen made a pledge to dedicate herself to her country and her people and to maintain the principles of constitutional government. This promise she kept with steadfast faith."

