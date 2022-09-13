World News Roundup: Analysis-Ukraine's battlefield gains may win it more Western arms; "Hustler" Ruto becomes Kenya's fifth president after close election and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Analysis-Ukraine's battlefield gains may win it more Western arms

By showing over the past week they have a path to beating Russian forces on the battlefield, Ukraine's troops may have won more military support from Western countries and undermined the urge of some Europeans to push Kyiv to make concessions. Only hours before German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Kyiv on Saturday, Ukrainian troops were hoisting their country's blue and yellow flag atop city hall in Kupiansk. The city east of Kharkiv housing the main railway junction that had supplied Russian troops in northeastern Ukraine was captured without a fight after Russia's frontline collapsed.

"Hustler" Ruto becomes Kenya's fifth president after close election

William Ruto was sworn in as Kenya's fifth president on Tuesday, a week after the Supreme Court rejected a challenge by his defeated opponent in a close-fought election that he won by portraying himself as an underdog "hustler" battling the elite.

"A village boy has become the president of Kenya," Ruto announced at the ceremony, as the crowd erupted in cheers.

King Charles visits N.Ireland, queen's coffin to be flown to London

King Charles arrived in Northern Ireland to a welcome from hundreds of well-wishers on Tuesday as he lead the mourning for Queen Elizabeth across the United Kingdom before his mother's coffin is flown to London for four days of lying in state. After a silent vigil attended by Charles, his sister Anne and brothers Andrew and Edward at St Giles' Cathedral in the Scottish capital Edinburgh on Monday, people queued overnight to file past the queen's coffin, some with sleeping children.

Explainer-Rightist alliance set for Italian election victory

Italy votes in a national election on Sunday Sept. 25 after Prime Minister Mario Draghi's national unity government was brought down by party infighting in July. WHO WILL WIN?

Ukraine pushes to retake all land from Russia, calls for Western arms

Ukraine said on Tuesday it aimed to liberate all of its territory after driving back Russian forces in the northeast of country in a rapid offensive, but called on the West to speed up deliveries of weapons systems to back the advance. Since Moscow abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday, marking its worst defeat since the early days of the war, Ukrainian troops have recaptured dozens of towns in a stunning shift in battleground momentum.

Ukrainians face even tougher winter due to power disruptions - UN migration agency

Any damage inflicted on Ukraine's power and heating systems will seriously exacerbate living conditions this winter, especially for an estimated 6.9 million internally displaced people, the United Nations' migration agency said on Tuesday. In response to a Ukrainian counter-offensive in the east and south of the country in recent days, Russia has stepped up the shelling of power stations and other infrastructure, causing blackouts in the city of Kharkiv and elsewhere.

Putin seeks to calm Azerbaijan and Armenia after 49 killed in clashes

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday sought to end fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan after border clashes killed at least 49 Armenian soldiers and raised fears of another fully-fledged war in the former Soviet Union. Russia, the United States and France called for restraint after the most deadly fighting since Armenia and Azerbaijan waged a six-week war over the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020.

Sisi visits Qatar as Egypt seeks to bolster financial ties post-boycott

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi began a two-day visit to Qatar on Tuesday, his first since Cairo and Doha restored relations last year following a regional diplomatic rift. The visit comes as Egypt seeks further financial support and investment to cushion an economic shock caused by the war in Ukraine.

Britons back new King Charles, so long as he keeps quiet

King Charles has enjoyed a surge in support since he succeeded Queen Elizabeth as Britain's new monarch, a poll has shown, but some of those mourning his late mother warn he must follow her example and keep his views to himself. A YouGov survey for the Times newspaper found backing for Charles, 73, had dramatically risen since he became king when compared with polls earlier this year. There was a similar increase in backing for his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort.

Germany's new China policy will not be naive - economy minister

Germany is working on a new China policy that will not be naive and will aim to reduce its dependency on Beijing for raw materials, batteries and semiconductors, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday. Habeck said China was a welcome trading partner, but that Germany must take countermeasures against state protectionism.

