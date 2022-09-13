Confidence in the institution slowly being eroded: Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal to SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday remarked that Bar and Bench are two wheels of the chariot when senior advocate Kapil Sibbal argued that the confidence in the institution is slowly being eroded and the ground reality disturbs a man like him. Senior Advocate Sibal submitted before a bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and BV Nagarathna, while arguing a case of Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan and said that this is a marriage that cannot be broken between the bar and the bench, but the ground reality disturbs a man like him.

Justice Rastogi replied to Sibbal's submission, "Bar and Bench are two wheels of a chariot." Senior Advocate Sibal also remarked whether they win or lose the case does not matter but confidence in institutions is slowly being eroded.

Justice Nagarathna remarked that what the losing side feels is more important as they should also feel satisfied. The court was hearing an appeal filed by Abdullah Azam Khan, son of SP leader Azam Khan, challenging the Allahabad High Court order which set aside his election from Suar Assembly Constituency in Uttar Pradesh observing that he was less than 25 years of age and thus was not qualified to be chosen to fill the seat in the legislature of the state.

Abdullah Khan was accused of forging his age on his educational certificates for him to participate in the 2017 elections. (ANI)

