Left Menu

Shortages of drinking water and sanitation remains issue in flood-hit KZN, HRC briefs Parliament

The committee said one HRC commissioner told the committee that in some instances seven family members share a two-roomed unit with no running drinking water, nor privacy for anyone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 13-09-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 18:46 IST
Shortages of drinking water and sanitation remains issue in flood-hit KZN, HRC briefs Parliament
In addition, there is no security in the temporary shelters and women, in particular, are vulnerable and at serious risk, the committee heard. Image Credit: Twitter(@kzncogta)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The bodies of some of those who died in the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of the Eastern Cape and North West in April have not been recovered while unclaimed bodies lie in mortuaries.

This is according to the Human Rights Commission (HRC), which made an appearance before the Ad hoc Joint Committee on Flood Disaster Relief and Recovery on Monday.

Presenting its findings on the progress achieved in addressing the ongoing human impact of the flood disaster, the commission said it had observed that there are shortages of drinking water and that sanitation remains an issue, along with the slow delivery of houses.

The committee said one HRC commissioner told the committee that in some instances seven family members share a two-roomed unit with no running drinking water, nor privacy for anyone.

In addition, there is no security in the temporary shelters and women, in particular, are vulnerable and at serious risk, the committee heard.

"Furthermore, learners' rights to education have been severely curtailed after more than 500 schools were damaged in the floods and some schools were closed temporarily. A number of learners have also lost important documents, uniforms, textbooks and other school-related items. What is more, the bodies of some of those who died in the floods have not been recovered, while unclaimed bodies lie in the mortuaries," it said.

Committee members commented that the briefing focused primarily on the commission's work in KwaZulu-Natal, but had little to say about the Eastern Cape. This was despite the fact that people's lives in parts of that province, including residents of Port St Johns, were still severely impacted by the floods.

Residents there said nothing has been done in their area to alleviate their plight.

The Co-Chairperson of the committee, Cedric Frolick, agreed that the people of Port St Johns require urgent attention to address some of their concerns and it is a matter that needs an urgent attention by the relevant departments.

The HRC said there seemed to be a lack of political will to improve the plight of the afflicted.

Committee Co-Chairperson, Jomo Nyambi, said that the ad hoc committee had made the same observation during its various oversight visits to KwaZulu-Natal.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022