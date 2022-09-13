Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 18:42 IST
Republic Day 2023: Govt proposes India@75, Year of Millets, Nari Shakti as themes for tableaux
The government has proposed three specific themes for next year's Republic Day Parade tableaux -- India@75, International Year of Millets and Nari Shakti -- sources said on Tuesday.

Sources said that in a letter from the Ministry of Defence, various state governments, central ministries and departments have been invited to participate in the Republic Day Parade on January 26 by creating a tableaux choosing any of these three themes or a combination of the three.

The government which is celebrating 75 years of India's independence has proposed that India@75 tableaux include India's freedom struggle, its achievements, actions and resolves over the past seven decades.

The theme to mark a day of millets has its roots in 2021 when India had proposed to the United Nations to declare 2023 as the International Year of Millets (IYOM). The proposal of India received support from 72 countries and the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared 2023 as International Year of Millets.

In fact, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has already formed a core committee to mark the occasion and six task forces have been constituted to ensure on-ground implementation of policies to promote millets production and supply in the country, officers said.

The departments concerned have to submit their proposals to the Ministry of Defence with well conceptualised proposals and brief write-ups by September 30.

