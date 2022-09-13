Payment of government employee's retirement dues ensured: NHRC

The NHRC on Tuesday said it has ensured payment of retirement dues of a government employee who was ''deprived of his legitimate pension arrears'' for more than three years, thereby subjecting him to ''misery and mental agony''.

He had passed away in September 2020, but his terminal dues were not paid, the National Human Rights Commission said in a statement.

The Commission said it had registered a case on the basis of a complaint lodged in 2021 by the son of the victim, the retired government employee.

''Allegedly, his father, superannuated as a section officer from the Department of Posts & Telegraph Office, Delhi, but due to his critical illness he could not submit his life certificate in the year 2017, therefore, his pension was withheld. ''Later, he submitted the requisite life certificate and supporting documents in the year 2018 onwards, but still he could not get his pension despite many requests to the concerned authorities. In meantime, he passed away in September 2020 but his terminal dues were not paid,'' the statement said.

In response to the notices of the Commission, ''the allegations were found true by the department of posts,'' the rights panel said.

''It informed that the undrawn pension amounting to Rs 12,36,235 of the victim retired employee had been processed. In addition, as part of departmental action a written warning under CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965 was issued to the erring officer for the delay,'' it said.

Taking into consideration all the facts and circumstances of the case, the Commission observed that ''the pensioner was deprived of his legitimate pension arrears during his lifetime, and thereafter his son for more than three years, thereby subjecting them to misery, mental agony and undue harassment''. ''This act of negligence has violated the human rights of the deceased victim and the complainant for which the department of posts is vicarious liable and recommended that it pays Rs 1 lakh as relief to the complainant,'' the statement said.

The intervention of the NHRC in this case of non-payment of retirement dues for more than three years, ''not only resulted in the release of the same, but also payment of Rs 1 lakh as relief to the complainant by the department of posts,'' it said.

