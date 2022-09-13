Woman's body found in Lucknow hotel

The body of a 26-year-old woman was found in a hotel in Kaisarbagh area here, police said on Tuesday. Police have identified the woman on the basis of her Aadhaar card.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) S Channappa said the body was found inside the bathroom of Hotel Just Nine Inn. The body has been sent for post mortem and police are trying to gather more information about her. Channappa said the woman had come to the hotel with a man on Monday, adding that appropriate action would be taken.

