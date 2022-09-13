Kerala CM to visit Finland to study education model

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to visit Finland next month on an invite from the European country's government. The purpose of the visit is to study the education model of Finland.

Kerala chief minister will visit Finland in the first week of October. He had got an invitation from Finland government, a source said. According to the source, education minister V Sivankutty will also visit Finland with Kerala's chief minister. The purpose of the visit is to study the education sector of Finland.

There have been reports that some other ministers of the Kerala government will also be travelling. Among other things, these visits are aimed at attracting investment and learning from foreign models in key areas. (ANI)

