Kerala CM to visit Finland to study education model
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to visit Finland next month on an invite from the European country's government.
- Country:
- India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to visit Finland next month on an invite from the European country's government. The purpose of the visit is to study the education model of Finland.
Kerala chief minister will visit Finland in the first week of October. He had got an invitation from Finland government, a source said. According to the source, education minister V Sivankutty will also visit Finland with Kerala's chief minister. The purpose of the visit is to study the education sector of Finland.
There have been reports that some other ministers of the Kerala government will also be travelling. Among other things, these visits are aimed at attracting investment and learning from foreign models in key areas. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala CM
- European
- Finland
- Kerala
- V Sivankutty
- Pinarayi Vijayan
ALSO READ
European shares fall sharply as policymakers seek to tame hot inflation
European shares drop as policymakers seek to tame hot inflation
World News Roundup: Banned from politics, Turkish opposition figure rejects new charge of insulting Erdogan; France's Macron: Meeting soon to discuss new European political community and more
European shares fall to one-month low as tech stocks slide
Germany open to discuss EU price cap, economy minister tells European peers - source