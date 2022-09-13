Left Menu

2020 riots: Court allows production of accused who pointed gun at cop through video conferencing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 19:02 IST
A court here has allowed the application of Delhi Police to produce accused Shahrukh Pathan, who allegedly pointed a pistol at a police head constable during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, through video conferencing.

The court heard the application while examining prosecution evidence in a case related to the riots against the Pathan.

“On the ground stated, the application is allowed. Accordingly, accused Shahrukh Pathan is directed to be produced through video conferencing/ Webex on the next date of hearing,” Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said in a recent order.

The court also said that a copy of the order be sent to the jail superintendent concerned for “information and compliance.” A sub-inspector of Delhi Armed Police (DAP) had earlier submitted an application stating “there is a strong apprehension that the Under Trial Prisoner (UTP) Shahrukh Pathan may execute a plan again to escape from police custody while out of jail for production in courts and may be attacked by some unknown anti groups.” According to the application, Pathan was “ a desperate and active hard core criminal, involved in two cases of attempt to murder, riots, other body and property offences, and Arms Act.” The application further said that despite the UTP being categorised as “high-risk” and the deployment of a large number of police personnel, there was a threat to his security.

“In view of the safety and security of other UTPs, as well as police staff, it is humbly prayed that the above-mentioned UTP may be ordered to be produced only through video conferencing,” the application said.

Jafarabad police station had registered two First Information Reports (FIRs) against Shahrukh Pathan, under various sections of the IPC, including rioting, armed with a deadly weapon, unlawful assembly, obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, assault, or criminal force to deter public servant from his duty, voluntarily causing hurt, attempt to murder, statements conducing to public mischief and criminal conspiracy and under the provisions of the Arms Act.

