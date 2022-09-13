Man sentenced to life imprisonment for beating wife to death in Jharkhand

A man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Tuesday for killing his wife.

The court of principal district and sessions judge in Chaibasa sentenced Shukhlal Pingua to life imprisonment after convicting him under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence).

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Pingua, police said.

Pingua and Padmawati Mahato were classmates. They got married following courtship, and used to live in Gua police station area, police said.

Pingua, a native of Ruiya village in Hatgamariah police station area, often used to physically assault Padmawati. She died in 2019, two days after one such assault critically injured her, they said.

