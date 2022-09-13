Umar Khalid completes 2 years in jail; mother says she is 'optimistic' of him walking free soon

''I am optimistic, he will walk out of prison soon'' says mother of former JNU student leader Umar Khalid who has been in jail from two years in connection with Northeast Delhi riots in 2020. Khalid was arrested by Delhi Police on September 13, 2020. He has been booked under provisions of The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The Delhi Police charged Khalid for disrupting religious sentiments and argued that he was a part of a larger conspiracy in the riots that jolted the national capital.

''I am highly optimistic that my son will walk out of the jail very soon. I spoke to Umar last week, he always speaks cheerfully. I keep on trying to motivate him and ask him keep his hopes high. Not just bail, but all cases against him should be closed off or withdrawn,'' Khalid's mother Sabiha Khanum told PTI.

The Delhi High Court had last week reserved its order on Khalid's bail plea. Khalid had contended that he neither had any “criminal role” in the violence nor any “conspiratorial connect” with any other accused in the matter.

Speaking at an event 'In pursuit of Justice' here, Supreme Court advocate Shah Rukh Alam claimed that the FIR against Khalid is ''nothing but a political document'' and that, there is no ''substantial evidence'' against the accused.

''When the court tells us ‘keep politics away’, it is mostly when someone questions the policies of the government. FIR number 59 of 2020 doesn’t mention any offence and there’s no substantial evidence in the FIR. It is purely a political document and so was the state’s counter during Khalid’s bail hearing,'' Alam . JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh said that the government “tends to take action” against those “who question their policies”.

''Umar always discussed about the injustice that happened, not just within the campus, but also outside it. That is what made his voice distinct and hence, the people in power are scared of students like him. The fight of all political prisoners will continue even though this government tends to take action against all those who question their policies,” she said. During his bail plea hearing, Khalid said that there was no material to support the case of the prosecution against him and that he raised issues that several others were discussing in the country, including those concerning the Citizenship Amendment Act. Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and several others were booked under the anti-terror law UAPA, and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the ''masterminds'' of the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The violence erupted during the protests against CAA and NRC. In a letter to his friend written from the prison premises, Khalid has said that he feels lonely and pessimistic at times.

''How do we fight against this monstrous machine of lies and falsehood? The purveyors of hate and falsehood have so many resources – money, pliant 24×7 news channels, lots of them, troll armies, and the police too. To be honest, it makes me feel pessimistic at times. At times I also feel lonely. Lots of people far more privileged than me who were together in this fight against fascism, in the movement against CAA-NRC/NPR, today choose to remain silent when I am singled out for these lies. ''It makes you feel unwanted. It makes you feel a stranger in your own land. The only thing I find succour in such moments is the realisation that none of this is personal. That my persecution and isolation is symbolic of something larger – the persecution and isolation of Muslims in India right now,'' Khalid said in the letter shared with the online portal The Wire.

