HC rejects CBI probe plea into appointment of BJP MLA's relative in AIIMS-Kalyani

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-09-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 19:23 IST
The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking transfer of investigation into an alleged illegal appointment in AIIMS-Kalyani from the West Bengal CID to the CBI.

Police have filed a case in Kalyani police station in West Bengal's Nadia district, alleging that a family member of BJP MLA Niladri Sekhar Dana of Bankura constituency was illegally appointed at AIIMS.

The investigation into the case was later transferred to the state CID from the Kalyani police.

''We are of the opinion that no ground is made out to allow the prayer made in this public interest petition which is accordingly dismissed,'' a division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj said.

The petitioner's counsel prayed that the AIIMS has been constituted under an Act of the Parliament and that in respect of the establishment owned and controlled by the central government, investigation should be carried out by the CBI.

The counsel for the state opposed the petition, submitting that investigation is primarily a state subject and there is no allegation of bias against the investigating agency and also there is no legal bar to conduct the probe by the state agency in such cases.

The counsel appearing for the AIIMS submitted that no illegality has been committed in making the appointment.

