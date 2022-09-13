UN seeks deal to allow Russia ammonia exports
The United Nations is "pursuing all efforts to allow for a positive outcome on Russian ammonia exports to international markets," senior U.N. trade official Rebeca Grynspan said on Tuesday.
She declined to comment on the specifics of negotiations as the international body seeks an ammonia gas deal that both Russia and Ukraine can adopt.
