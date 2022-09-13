Left Menu

Over 80 per cent beneficiaries on Poshan Tracker successfully Aadhaar seeded: WCD Ministry

The beneficiaries are being Aadhaar verified for targeted interventions for nutrition and non-nutrition service deliveries, the officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 19:33 IST
More than 80 per cent of the beneficiaries registered on the Poshan Tracker have successfully incorporated their Aadhaar numbers with the system, according to the Women and Child Development Ministry.

The Poshan Tracker has more than 9.84 crore beneficiaries, including 8.5 crore children.

According to the ministry, the migration facility for pregnant women and lactating mothers from one anganwadi centre (AWC) to another within and outside a state has been facilitated under the Poshan Tracker.

There are 9.84 crore beneficiaries registered on Poshan Tracker which includes 4.11 crore children aged six months to three years, 3.98 crore children aged 3-6 years and 48.53 lakh children between 0-6 months, according to ministry officials.

Poshan Tracker is being used by the government for dynamic identification of stunting, wasting, under-weight prevalence among children and last-mile tracking of nutrition service delivery.

Out of these, close to 80.2 per cent of beneficiaries registered on the Poshan Tracker have been successfully Aadhaar seeded, the ministry said.

During the ongoing Poshan Maah, one of the main focus of the ministry was to technologically empower anganwadi workers, the ministry said, adding that 11.75 lakh smart phones and 12.36 lakh growth monitoring devices have been given to anganwadi centres to promote regular growth monitoring under the Abhiyaan. To address the inter-generational challenge of malnutrition in a life-cycle approach, the ministry said close to 22 lakh adolescent girls have been identified by states in aspirational districts and in northeastern states under a new scheme for adolescent girls in the age group of 14-18 years. The beneficiaries are being Aadhaar verified for targeted interventions for nutrition and non-nutrition service deliveries, the officials said.

