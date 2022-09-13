Neeraj Bawana gang member, one other held for extortion call to bizman

Two men were arrested for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 5 crore from a Delhi-based businessman in the name of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused include Sunny Dagar alias Sunny Issapur (30), who was arrested earlier by Punjab Police in another case. The other arrested accused has been identified as Pushpender Lochav (34), they said. The victim runs his business from Bamnoli village in Dwarka. Lochav, the victim’s cousin, passed on information about the businessman to the gangsters. The police said the businessman allegedly received threats to his life in the name of Neeraj Bawana gang from international virtual numbers. The caller introduced himself as “Sunny Issapur from Neeraj Bawana Gang” and demanded Rs 5 crore. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said Sunny Dagar’s involvement was revealed with the help of technical and manual investigation. During his interrogation, Dagar disclosed that Lochav had told him about his cousin’s business. He also told him about an ongoing family dispute between them, the police said. ''Dagar disclosed that he was also in direct contact with Canada-based fugitive Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala through social media and, as per instructions of jailed gangsters Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali, planned to eliminate the rival gang of Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi,'' Singh said. Dagar made the extortion call in order to procure sophisticated weapons. He also disclosed that Arsh had transferred some money into Lochav's bank account as he had provided information, he added. Based on these inputs, a team apprehended Lochav from Bamnoli village on September 7, the police said.

''Lochav disclosed that he and Dagar went to different locations in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan and were in contact with Arsh. They hatched a conspiracy to threaten the businessman with the motive to extort money. After Dagar's arrest by Punjab Police, he was in direct contact with Arsh Dala and provided all relevant details of the victim to him. ''Arsh Dala made a second threat call to the complainant and demanded money from him,'' the officer added. Arsh Dala, a fugitive wanted in many heinous cases in Punjab, joined hands with Neeraj Bawana-Kaushal Chaudhary-Davinder Bambiha gang. He fled to Canada in July 2020. He transfers money from Canada to his associates in India who use it to commit various crimes, the police said. ''It has been learnt that Arsh Dala has become radicalised and is associating with Hardeep Singh Nijjar of the Khalistan Tiger Force to carry out targeted killings,'' DCP Singh said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)