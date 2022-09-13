Left Menu

Neeraj Bawana gang member, one other held for extortion call to bizman

Two men were arrested for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 5 crore from a Delhi-based businessman in the name of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana, police said on Tuesday.The arrested accused include Sunny Dagar alias Sunny Issapur 30, who was arrested earlier by Punjab Police in another case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 19:33 IST
Neeraj Bawana gang member, one other held for extortion call to bizman
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were arrested for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 5 crore from a Delhi-based businessman in the name of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused include Sunny Dagar alias Sunny Issapur (30), who was arrested earlier by Punjab Police in another case. The other arrested accused has been identified as Pushpender Lochav (34), they said. The victim runs his business from Bamnoli village in Dwarka. Lochav, the victim’s cousin, passed on information about the businessman to the gangsters. The police said the businessman allegedly received threats to his life in the name of Neeraj Bawana gang from international virtual numbers. The caller introduced himself as “Sunny Issapur from Neeraj Bawana Gang” and demanded Rs 5 crore. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said Sunny Dagar’s involvement was revealed with the help of technical and manual investigation. During his interrogation, Dagar disclosed that Lochav had told him about his cousin’s business. He also told him about an ongoing family dispute between them, the police said. ''Dagar disclosed that he was also in direct contact with Canada-based fugitive Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala through social media and, as per instructions of jailed gangsters Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali, planned to eliminate the rival gang of Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi,'' Singh said. Dagar made the extortion call in order to procure sophisticated weapons. He also disclosed that Arsh had transferred some money into Lochav's bank account as he had provided information, he added. Based on these inputs, a team apprehended Lochav from Bamnoli village on September 7, the police said.

''Lochav disclosed that he and Dagar went to different locations in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan and were in contact with Arsh. They hatched a conspiracy to threaten the businessman with the motive to extort money. After Dagar's arrest by Punjab Police, he was in direct contact with Arsh Dala and provided all relevant details of the victim to him. ''Arsh Dala made a second threat call to the complainant and demanded money from him,'' the officer added. Arsh Dala, a fugitive wanted in many heinous cases in Punjab, joined hands with Neeraj Bawana-Kaushal Chaudhary-Davinder Bambiha gang. He fled to Canada in July 2020. He transfers money from Canada to his associates in India who use it to commit various crimes, the police said. ''It has been learnt that Arsh Dala has become radicalised and is associating with Hardeep Singh Nijjar of the Khalistan Tiger Force to carry out targeted killings,'' DCP Singh said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022