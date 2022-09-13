Bangladeshi man nabbed with gold biscuits in Meghalaya
A 62-year-old Bangladeshi man was apprehended near the international border in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district on Tuesday with gold biscuits worth Rs 17 lakh, police said.
Md Hason Ali was apprehended by the BSF near the Dawki integrated check post, they said.
He was taking three gold biscuits from Mahajankatti in Bangladesh's Sylhet to Guwahati in Assam, BSF spokesperson Raj Singh Kataria said.
''We have arrested the Bangladeshi national who was apprehended by the BSF,'' a senior district police officer said. Meghalaya shares a 443-km-long border with Bangladesh, most of which is unfenced.
