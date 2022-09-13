FIR against Thane man for abetting suicide of former lover

The city police has registered a case against a 25-year-old man for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 23-year-old woman with whom he was in relationship, police said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Sitaram alias Swapnil Govind, was in relationship with the woman from Bhiwandi in the Thane district but recently broke away with her and and refused to marry her. The woman hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her house on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)