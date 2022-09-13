Left Menu

FIR against Thane man for abetting suicide of former lover

The city police has registered a case against a 25-year-old man for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 23-year-old woman with whom he was in relationship, police said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Sitaram alias Swapnil Govind, was in relationship with the woman from Bhiwandi in the Thane district but recently broke away with her and and refused to marry her.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-09-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 19:47 IST
FIR against Thane man for abetting suicide of former lover
  • Country:
  • India

The city police has registered a case against a 25-year-old man for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 23-year-old woman with whom he was in relationship, police said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Sitaram alias Swapnil Govind, was in relationship with the woman from Bhiwandi in the Thane district but recently broke away with her and and refused to marry her. The woman hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her house on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022