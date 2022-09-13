Blinken urges Armenian, Azeri leaders to cease hostilites, U.S. State Dept says
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken hold separate calls overnight with Armenia's prime minister and Azerbaijan's president to express Washington's concerns over fighting along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the State Department said on Tuesday.
Blinken urged Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev to cease hostilities and said Washington would push for an immediate halt to the fighting, the department said.
