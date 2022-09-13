Left Menu

Noida: Man kills wife with 'tawa' over delay in dinner, arrested

PTI | Noida | Updated: 13-09-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 19:57 IST
Noida: Man kills wife with 'tawa' over delay in dinner, arrested
A 37-year-old man was arrested here Tuesday for allegedly killing his wife by hitting her on the head with a 'tawa' over an argument about delay in dinner, police said.

The incident took place on Monday at their rented accommodation in Mamura's Shramik Kunj area in Sector 66, under the Phase 3 police station limits, they said.

Anuj Kumar, a native of Bihar and working here as an auto-rickshaw driver, was near the Sector 59 metro station when he was held by a local police team on Tuesday, they said.

“On Monday, Kumar had returned home but soon an argument broke out between them over the delay in preparation of the dinner. The husband got enraged to the extent that he used a tawa to hit his wife Khushbu on her head, leading to her death,” a police spokesperson said.

Phase 3 police station in-charge Vijay Kumar said the husband-wife duo hailed from Bihar and lived here with a five-year-old son.

The police were alerted about the incident by the locals after which an FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and the husband arrested, he said.

Further legal proceedings were being carried out in the case, he added.

