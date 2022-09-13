'Steady hand in crisis': Outgoing UNGA President Shahid praises his Indian Chef de Cabinet Nagaraj Naidu

Abdulla Shahid, whose one-year tenure as head of the 193-member UN General Assembly ended on Monday, lauded his Chef de Cabinet, senior Indian diplomat Nagaraj Naidu Kakanur, describing him as “committed and hardworking” and “steady hand in crisis”.

Shahid served as President of the 76th session of the UNGA and his tenure ended Monday when the 77th session of the General Assembly commenced. Shahid handed over the PGA gavel to Hungarian diplomat Csaba Korosi.

In his remarks at the closing of the 76th Session of the UNGA on Monday, Shahid, 60, thanked his team at the Office of the PGA.

“My team of 73 came from 49 countries, representing all the regions of the world. We drew strength from this diversity. My team is the largest to date in the history of the UN General Assembly,” he said, thanking all the member states, UN departments and international organisations that seconded staff and provided funds for the Office.

“The team was very ably led by my Chef de Cabinet, Ambassador Nagaraj Naidu Kakanur – a truly outstanding diplomat, a steady hand in crisis, committed and hardworking,” he said.

Ahead of his tenure, Shahid, the Maldives Foreign Minister, had appointed Naidu, then India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN as his Chef de Cabinet.

Naidu had described his appointment as the PGA-elect’s Chef de Cabinet as a “privilege” and said he looks forward to a “presidency of hope”, which Shahid has set as a cornerstone of his upcoming year-long tenure at the world organisation.

As the curtains came down on the 76th session, Naidu tweeted, “Today, the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly came to a close. It was truly an honour and privilege to have served as the Chef de Cabinet to President of the 76th session H.E. Mr @abdulla_shahid.'' Naidu returns to New Delhi for his next assignment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)