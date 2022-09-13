Four-storey building collapses in Jordan's capital, people rescued from debris
Jordan's civil defence began on Tuesday evacuating several people trapped after a four-storey residential building in the capital collapsed, witnesses said.
Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh and senior members of the government were seen at the site as a major rescue operation was under way to evacuate people caught under the debris, they said.
