Four-storey building collapses in Jordan's capital, people rescued from debris

Reuters | Amman | Updated: 13-09-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 20:13 IST
Jordan's civil defence began on Tuesday evacuating several people trapped after a four-storey residential building in the capital collapsed, witnesses said.

Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh and senior members of the government were seen at the site as a major rescue operation was under way to evacuate people caught under the debris, they said.

