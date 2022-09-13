Left Menu

Ukraine shoots down Iranian-made drone used by Russia- defence ministry

Ukraine's defence ministry said on Tuesday it had shot down an Iranian-made Shahed-136 drone used by Russia's armed forces in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, the first time Kyiv claimed to have eliminated one of the devices.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 20:46 IST
Ukraine's defence ministry said on Tuesday it had shot down an Iranian-made Shahed-136 drone used by Russia's armed forces in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, the first time Kyiv claimed to have eliminated one of the devices. Ukraine and the United States have accused Iran of supplying drones to Russia, something Tehran has denied.

The defence ministry posted images of what appeared to be parts of a destroyed drone with "Geran-2" written on the side in Russian. The wingtip appeared to match that of a Shahed-136. It said the drone, or unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), had been "eliminated" near Kupiansk, a town in the Kharkiv region recently recaptured by Ukraine.

Military experts have said Iranian drones would be useful to Russia for both reconnaissance and as loitering munitions that can bide their time in locating and engaging suitable targets.

