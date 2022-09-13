Ukraine handed out aid in a battle-scarred town on Tuesday after driving back Russian forces in the northeast and vowed to liberate all of its territory, calling on the West to speed up deliveries of weapons to back the dramatic advance. FIGHTING

* Deputy Defence Mminister Hanna Malyar visited the town of Balakliia and said 150,000 people had been liberated from Russian rule in recent days. Officials handed out humanitarian aid. * Zelenskiy said Ukraine had recaptured roughly 6,000 square km (2,400 square miles) of territory, approximately equivalent to the combined area of the West Bank and Gaza. Another senior official said 3,800 square km were liberated in the Kharkiv region.

* Russia has largely ceded its gains near Kharkiv and many of the withdrawing Russian soldiers have exited Ukraine, a senior U.S. military official said. * The governor of Luhansk region said the town of Lyman had been captured and said he expected an offensive to recapture more of the region, which Russia seized earlier in the war after weeks of heavy fighting.

* Faced with one of its worst defeats in nearly seven months of war, the Kremlin insisted it would achieve its military goals and Putin maintained an air of business as usual. * Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.

DIPLOMACY, TRADE * European Union sanctions are severely hurting Moscow's potential to sustain its weapons and military equipment in the war on Ukraine, the EU's top diplomat said, arguing almost half of Russia's technology depended on European imports.

* Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Germany of ignoring Kyiv's pleas for Leopard tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles, saying Berlin offered only "abstract fears and excuses" for not providing such military hardware. * U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it was still early days in Ukraine's counteroffensive against the Russian military, but Ukrainian forces have made "significant progress."

NUCLEAR PLANT * Ukraine and Russia are interested in the U.N. atomic watchdog's proposal that a protection zone be created around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the watchdog's chief Rafael Grossi said, describing it as a ceasefire.

