DJB seeks action against meter readers indulging in frauds, demanding money from consumers

Because of the non-payment of minimum wages by the private agencies, the meter readers start demanding money from consumers and this brings disrepute to the government, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 20:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@DelhiJalBoard)
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday asked all private agencies working with the utility to act against meter readers indulging in water reading frauds and demanding money from consumers.

The DJB has 41 zones and private agencies have been appointed for water billing in 21 zones.

Bhardwaj took cognizance of the fact that some of the private agencies pay less than the minimum wages to their meter readers. ''If the private agencies don't pay the minimum wages to the meter readers, they will start indulging in corrupt practices. Because of the non-payment of minimum wages by the private agencies, the meter readers start demanding money from consumers and this brings disrepute to the government,'' he said.

The DJB VC had last month ordered officials to get FIRs registered against water meter readers and private companies indulging in corrupt practices.

