Left Menu

HC quashes 2021 order of Maha govt appointing members to Shirdi Saibaba temple trust's managing committee

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-09-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 21:00 IST
HC quashes 2021 order of Maha govt appointing members to Shirdi Saibaba temple trust's managing committee
  • Country:
  • India

The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday set aside the Maharashtra government's 2021 order making appointments to the managing committee of the Shree Sai Baba Shirdi Sansthan Trust.

The committee which manages the famous Sai Baba temple at Shirdi was not meant for accommodating politicians from a ruling party, said a division bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and S G Mehare. ''We direct the State Government to constitute a new “Shree Sai Baba Sansthan Management Committee” within a period of eight weeks from today,'' the bench ordered.

Until a new committee is formed, the affairs of the trust shall be managed by an ad-hoc (temporary) committee headed by the Principal District Judge of Ahmednagar district, the HC said.

The order came on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Uttamrao Shelke who had challenged the constitution of the existing committee.

Political personalities were appointed to the committee without following any “transparent procedure'' and in violation of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust Act, the PIL claimed.

The bench accepted the petitioner's argument.

The trust has been created for guarding the interests of the devotees of Sai Baba and ''not the private interest of the ruling Government to accommodate their party workers or politicians,'' the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
2
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022