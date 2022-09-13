Left Menu

Man from TN tortured, killed in Kuwait, claim villagers

Villagers of Koothanallur taluk in the district staged a protest here on Tuesday, demanding action against those responsible for the death of a 30-year-old man from the village in Kuwait.R Muthukumaran was tortured and shot dead by his employer in Kuwait within 4 days of joining work as domestic help, his wife Vidhya claimed.He was forced to work as a shepherd, denied food, water and other basic requirements and made to sleep on sand.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-09-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 21:00 IST
Man from TN tortured, killed in Kuwait, claim villagers
  • Country:
  • India

Villagers of Koothanallur taluk in the district staged a protest here on Tuesday, demanding action against those responsible for the death of a 30-year-old man from the village in Kuwait.

R Muthukumaran was tortured and shot dead by his employer in Kuwait within 4 days of joining work as domestic help, his wife Vidhya claimed.

''He was forced to work as a shepherd, denied food, water and other basic requirements and made to sleep on sand. He spoke to me on phone twice and said he wanted to return home and that he would visit the Indian embassy,'' she said.

Muthukumaran had gone to Kuwait on September 3. His mobile was not reachable on September 7 and two days later his family was informed about his death, she said.

''Till now, there has been no word from Kuwait. I've urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to intervene and help our family,'' Vidhya told reporters.

The woman, accompanied by her relatives and villagers, petitioned the district officials to bring his mortal remains home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
2
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022