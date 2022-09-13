Left Menu

Woman shot at in northwest Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area

Santra was sitting with her daughter Vimla and granddaughter Jyoti outside the house when the two bike-borne men shot at her, Deputy Commissioner of Police outer north Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 21:02 IST
Woman shot at in northwest Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old woman was allegedly shot at by two persons in northwest Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area, police said on Tuesday. Police received information at 8.58 pm on Monday about a firing incident in which two persons came on a bike and fired at the woman.

The injured, identified as Santra, a resident of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, was taken to a hospital, a senior police officer said. She had come to Prakash Vihar in Delhi to meet her daughter. Santra was sitting with her daughter Vimla and granddaughter Jyoti outside the house when the two bike-borne men shot at her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Devesh Kumar Mahla said. A case has been registered under Indian penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) and under the Arms Act, the DCP said. The motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. CCTV footage is being checked to identify the accused, he added. In a video, Vimla said that she was sitting with her daughter and mother when the incident happened. ''I was sitting with my daughter outside the house. My mother came there from our native place. I asked my daughter to bring water. Later, we all three were having tea. Meanwhile, two unknown persons came there and pointed a gun towards me. They tried to rob the house. When my mother tried to pacify the situation, they fired at her and fled away from the spot,'' Vimla said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
2
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022