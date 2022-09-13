Left Menu

Important matters heard by Delhi High Court on Tuesday, September 13

Important matters heard by Delhi High Court on Tuesday, September 13: *. US-based Amazon approached HC challenging an order of the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) imposing a penalty of Rs one lakh on the e-commerce giant for selling domestic pressure cookers that did not meet quality standards.

* HC observed that the ''babudom'' of bureaucracy is symbolic of the colonial mindset and a major obstacle to attaining the goal of becoming a developed nation.

* HC has set aside the conviction and jail term of life imprisonment in a murder case on account of a serious denial of a fair trial to the accused who was not represented by a lawyer during a substantial period of trial.

* HC refused to direct re-evaluation of one of the answer sheets of a Delhi Higher Judiciary Services aspirant who was one-mark short of the qualifying threshold for the next round in the competitive test.PTI SKV ADS RKS RKS

