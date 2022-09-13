Following are the top headlines at 9.15 PM: NATION CAL20 WB-BJP-2ND LD RALLY BJP’s march to WB secretariat: Party workers clash with cops, several injured Kolkata: Parts of Kolkata and Howrah district turned into a battlefield on Tuesday as BJP supporters clashed with the police while trying to get past barricades erected to prevent them from marching towards the West Bengal secretariat ‘Nabanna’. DEL63 DEF-INDIA-CHINA-DISENGAGEMENT Indian, Chinese armies carry out verification of disengagement process at PP-15 New Delhi: Indian and Chinese armies carried out a joint verification of the disengagement process at Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in eastern Ladakh after withdrawing their troops and dismantling temporary infrastructure from the friction point, people familiar with the development said on Tuesday.

DEL51 EC-PARTIES-DELIST EC delists 86 more non-existent political parties; total tally stands at 537 New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday ordered delisting of another 86 'non-existent' registered unrecognised political parties, raising the number of such organisations red flagged by the poll panel for failing to comply with electoral rules to 537.

DEL52 MHA-LD OFFICER Gujarat cadre IPS officer who probed Ishrat Jahan encounter dismissed; HC stays order till Sept 19 New Delhi: Satish Chandra Verma, a senior IPS officer who had assisted the CBI in its investigation into the alleged fake encounter case of Ishrat Jahan in Gujarat, was dismissed from the service on August 30, a month before his scheduled retirement on September 30, officials said on Tuesday. DEL67 DRUGS-2NDLD ESSENTIAL LIST Many antibiotics, 4 anti-cancer drugs to become more affordable as govt adds 34 drugs in essential medicines list New Delhi: Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics and vaccines will now become more affordable as they are among 34 new additions to the National List of Essential Medicines, with the government saying this will reduce ''patients' out-of-pocket expenditure''.

DEL54 REPUBLIC DAY-LD THEME Republic Day 2023: Govt proposes India@75, Year of Millets, Nari Shakti as themes for tableaux New Delhi: The government has proposed three specific themes for next year's Republic Day Parade tableaux -- India@75, International Year of Millets and Nari Shakti -- sources said on Tuesday. BOM27 GJ-ELECTIONS-LD SHAH 'Dream sellers' won't win in Gujarat; BJP will get two-thirds majority in polls: Amit Shah's veiled barb at Kejriwal Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday took a veiled swipe at Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said the people who ''sell dreams''will never win in Gujarat, where Assembly polls are due in December this year. BOM24 GJ-KEJRIWAL-BJP-CONG BJP is losing in Gujarat, Congress is finished, says Kejriwal Ahmedabad: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday claimed that the BJP was going to lose the coming Assembly elections in Gujarat while the Congress was ''finished'', and the AAP would be the winner. DEL56 CBI-JK-RECRUITMENT-LD SEARCH Rs 20-30 lakh paid for J-K sub-inspector examination paper: CBI New Delhi: The CBI on Tuesday conducted searches at 36 locations in connection with alleged irregularities in Jammu and Kashmir sub-inspector posts' recruitment test in which some aspirants had allegedly coughed up Rs 20-30 lakh for accessing the question paper before the examination, officials said. DEL45 JAMIAT-MADRASSAS Why madrassas discriminated against, other educational institutions not surveyed: Jamiat New Delhi: With the Uttar Pradesh government set to conduct a survey of private madrassas, prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Tuesday said Muslims should have been taken into confidence on this and asked why other unapproved educational institutions were not being surveyed. BUSINESS DEL65 BIZ-CEA-2ND LD RUPEE India not defending INR, Rupee can take care of itself: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran New Delhi: Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran on Tuesday said India is not defending the rupee and the Reserve Bank of India is taking necessary steps to ensure that the movement of the rupee is gradual and in line with market trends.

LEGAL LGD12 SC-EWS-QUOTA EWS quota breaches 50 pc ceiling, defeats creamy layer concept, excludes poor SC/ST, OBCs, SC told New Delhi: The Centre's decision to grant 10 per cent quota for the EWS category in admissions and jobs violates the basic structure of the Constitution on multiple counts including that it breaches the 50 per cent cap on reservation, the Supreme Court was told on Tuesday.

FOREIGN FGN60 CHINA-XI-LD SCO Xi's 1st foreign visit since COVID outbreak to take part in SCO summit 'most important event' ahead of CPC Congress: China Beijing: China on Tuesday said that President Xi Jinping's visit to Kazakhstan and later to Uzbekistan to attend the SCO summit is the most important event ahead of next month's key Congress of the ruling Communist Party, which is set to endorse a record third term for him. By K J M Varma FGN46 UN-LD SLAVERY Around 50 million lived in ‘modern slavery’ in 2021; forced marriages up in countries like Afghanistan, India: UN report United Nations: Around 50 million people globally were living in ''modern slavery'' in 2021, according to a report by the UN, which said that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increased risk of forced marriages in countries like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India and Egypt. By Yoshita Singh PTI RDT RDT

