Left Menu

Gangster Lakhbir Landa's aide held in Punjab's Kharar

The Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has arrested an accomplice of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa from Mohalis Kharar. Punjab Polices State Special Operation Cell SSOC arrested Anmoldeep Soni, a resident of Harike Pattan in Tarn Taran, from Kharar.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-09-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 21:39 IST
Gangster Lakhbir Landa's aide held in Punjab's Kharar
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has arrested an accomplice of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa from Mohali's Kharar. Punjab Police's State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) arrested Anmoldeep Soni, a resident of Harike Pattan in Tarn Taran, from Kharar. They also recovered 103 grams of heroin from his possession.

Landa (33), who is a native of Tarn Taran and fled to Canada in 2017, had conspired in the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) terror attack at Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali. He was also allegedly involved in planting an improvised explosive device (IED) beneath a vehicle of a Sub-Inspector in Amritsar.

Assistant Inspector General, (SSOC) Varun Sharma said Soni is an active member of the Lakhbir Singh alias Landa module which was instrumental in the delivery of militant hardware and narcotics, besides, providing hideouts. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at SSOC Police Station in Mohali.

He is considered to be the close aide of Pakistan-based wanted gangster Harvinder Singh alias Rinda, who had joined hands with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
2
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022