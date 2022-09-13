Delhi logs 118 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

The national capital logged 118 COVID cases in the last 24 hours, with a case positivity rate of 1.15 per cent, as per a bulletin by the Delhi Health Department on Tuesday. The active cases in the city stood at 591.

According to the bulletin, 146 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the city to 19,74,802. No patient died during this period. The death toll in the city remained at 26,494.

As many as 10,265 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 25,824 beneficiaries were administered with the COVID vaccines taking the cumulative doses jabbed in the city so far to 3,68,81,422.

Meanwhile, India recorded 4,369 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Tuesday. India's active caseload currently stands at 46,347 which accounts for 0.1 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery rate currently is at 98.71 per cent. As many as 5,178 recoveries were made in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,39,30,417. The country has been seeing a daily positivity rate of 1.25 per cent with a weekly positivity rate of 1.73 per cent.

Meanwhile, as part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

