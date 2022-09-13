Left Menu

MP: Suspected liquor mafia attacks SDM and revenue officials

Singh said the attackers forced the naib tehsildar to sit in their SUV and fired at the team of officials.On receiving the information, a police team rushed to the spot and freed the naib-tehsildar and arrested one person.

  • Country:
  • India

A sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and other officials were beaten up by the suspected liquor mafia in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Tuesday when they tried to intercept a liquor-laden truck, police said. The accused persons also tried to abduct one of the Revenue department officials and fired at the officials.

Police said the SDM and other officials didn't receive any major injuries requiring hospitalisation. On a tip-off, the SDM, Navjivan Parihar, Naib Tehsildar Rajesh Bhide, and other officials reached the spot on Tuesday morning when the truck was going towards Alirajpur from Barwani, said Dhar's Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh. The incident occurred when the officials were following the truck in their vehicle and tried to intercept it near a dhaba at Haldi village, 14 km away from sub-district headquarters Kukshi.

''About half a dozen people sitting in an SUV which was accompanying the truck came out and attacked the officials. They also tried to take away the truck,'' he said. Singh said the attackers forced the naib tehsildar to sit in their SUV and fired at the team of officials.

On receiving the information, a police team rushed to the spot and freed the naib-tehsildar and arrested one person. The liquor-laden truck was impounded, he said.

The other accused have been identified and will be arrested soon, the police officer said. Dhar Collector Pankaj Jain has ordered a magisterial inquiry and set up a three-member team.

