J-K LG Sinha directs for speedy implementation of schemes, redressal of public grievances in Poonch

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday directed the officials for speedy implementation of welfare schemes and prompt redressal of public grievances in border district of Poonch.

Sinha passed the directions at a high-level meeting convened to review the development projects in the district, an official spokesman said.

Taking stock of the implementation and progress of the development works and the saturation of welfare schemes in the district, the lieutenant governor directed the officials for speedy implementation of the schemes and execution of the projects. “Work in a cohesive manner for ensuring the prompt delivery of public services, especially to the underprivileged, tribals, and those living in villages and border areas. People’s grievances should be addressed promptly by all the departments,” Sinha said.

Sinha also reviewed the status of digitization of land records, and other schemes that included Amrit Sarovar, Jal Jeevan Mission, e-services, One District One Product, PM Kisan, entrepreneurship and employment generation programmes.

The LG also assessed the progress made on strengthening the connectivity of border villages, the spokesman said. Sinha directed for special emphasis on the education sector and dedicated efforts for increasing the enrolment in schools.

He stressed on ensuring effective implementation of youth-oriented schemes and programmes and directed for doubling the efforts for engaging the youth in sports-related activities, the spokesman said.

Stressing on developing agriculture and allied sectors, the LG called for giving special focus on improving farmers’ income and strengthening farmer producer organizations in the district. While enquiring about the impact of lumpy skin disease in the district, Sinha directed for conducting an extensive vaccination campaign.

Poonch Deputy Commissioner Inder Jeet gave a detailed powerpoint presentation on the overall developmental scenario in the district.

The district has taken up 1,412 works under district capex and 80 per cent of projects are expected to be completed by October 31, the spokesman said.

