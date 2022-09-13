Man dies after his scooty meets with an accident with DTC bus; driver held

A man died on Tuesday evening after his scooty met with an accident with a DTC bus in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, police said.

According to the police, on Tuesday at 6.22 pm, they received information regarding the accident.

After reaching the spot, it was found that a scooty rider aged about 30-35 years met with an accident with a DTC bus and died on the spot, a senior police officer said.

The identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained. The bus driver identified as Sonu Dalal (32) was apprehended and the vehicle has been seized, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

The body of the deceased has been shifted to Acharya Bhikshu hospital, he said.

Further enquiry is in progress. Legal action is being taken, the official added.

