Left Menu

U'khand: Missing official found in Shimla

PTI | Champawat | Updated: 13-09-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 22:22 IST
U'khand: Missing official found in Shimla
  • Country:
  • India

Champawat SDM Anil Chanyal, who had gone missing on Monday, has been found in Shimla, officials said.

Champawat District Magistrate Narendra Bhandari talked to the SDM on the phone and said he was likely to return soon.

Police, special operations group and the State Disaster Response Force had been tasked with tracing the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) who was found on Tuesday.

A missing person's report was lodged at Champawat Kotwali police station in connection with Chanyal's disappearance and three teams had begun search operations, Champawat Superintendent of Police (SP) Devendra Pincha said.

Chanyal was reported missing by Ramesh Ram, a homeguard in his security detail.

In his report, Ram said the SDM had asked him and the driver of his official vehicle to leave on Saturday evening and report for duty on Monday morning.

But when Ram reached the SDM’s residence on Monday, he found the door locked and Chanyal's mobile switched off. He then informed the administration.

When the door of the official's residence was broken in the presence of police, everything inside was found to be normal but the official's phone was lying on the table along with a note, saying that it should be deposited at the District Magistrate's office.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Kumaon Divisional Commissioner Dipak Rawat instructed Bhandari to conduct a search operation.

Sources said Chanyal had been stressed for some time and wanted to go on leave. However, Uttarakhand has placed a ban on officials taking leave at present due to the state's vulnerability to natural disasters during monsoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
2
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022