Man kills wife suspecting her character in Mumbai, held

A 44-year-old man has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for the brutal killing of his wife in suburban Malad suspecting her fidelity, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Monday night after Asif Yusuf Sheikh, a painter by profession, spotted his wife roaming with another man in the Malwani area, an official said. After his wife returned home, Sheikh confronted her.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-09-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 22:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 44-year-old man has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for the brutal killing of his wife in suburban Malad suspecting her fidelity, police said on Tuesday. The couple got married recently. The incident occurred on Monday night after Asif Yusuf Sheikh, a painter by profession, spotted his wife roaming with another man in the Malwani area, an official said. ''After his wife returned home, Sheikh confronted her. Not satisfied by her reply, he stabbed her multiple times. After the crime, he surrendered to the police,'' he said. A case of murder has been registered and further investigation is underway.

