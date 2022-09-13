Left Menu

Truck theft racket busted in Odisha, nine held

The local members of the racket used to target goods vehicles parked in isolated places.The gang members from Kolkata were coming to Jajpur to take stolen trucks, Jajpur Road Subdivisional Police Officer Pramod Mallick said.Three of those arrested are from West Bengal and Bihar, while six others hail from Jajpur, he said.

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 13-09-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 22:36 IST
Nine people, including a BJD youth leader, were arrested in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Tuesday as the state police busted an interstate racket that used to steal trucks, an officer said.

Interrogation revealed that the suspects have stolen eight trucks from various locations in Jajpur and disposed of them to scrap dealers in West Bengal capital Kolkata and Bihar, he said. The local members of the racket used to target goods vehicles parked in isolated places.

The gang members from Kolkata were coming to Jajpur to take stolen trucks, Jajpur Road Subdivisional Police Officer Pramod Mallick said.

Three of those arrested are from West Bengal and Bihar, while six others hail from Jajpur, he said. One of those has been identified as the Jajpur district vice president of the Biju Yuva Janata Dal, the officer said.

A stolen truck, many number plates of heavy vehicles, nine mobile phones and Rs 2.45 lakh in cash were seized from their possession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

