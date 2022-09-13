Left Menu

MNS student wing leader attacked in Kalyan

The accused persons stopped Kots car and stabbed him multiple times, an official said. The motive behind the attack is under investigation, the official said, adding that Kot is a builder by profession.

An office-bearer of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena from Kalyan city in Thane district was attacked with sharp weapons by five persons, police said on Tuesday.

The injured Amit Kot is the divisional president of the MNS Vidyarthi Sena.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon when Kot was travelling in his car with his friend in Khadakpada area. The accused persons stopped Kot's car and stabbed him multiple times, an official said. The motive behind the attack is under investigation, the official said, adding that Kot is a builder by profession. No arrest is made so far. Three of the five attackers have been identified. They belonged to a regional political party, the official added.

