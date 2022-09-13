Gorakshpeeth reflects values of Sanatan Dharma: Adityanath

The Gorakshpeeth reflects the values and ideals of Sanatan Dharma, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday.

“The Gorakshpeeth reflects the values and ideals of Sanatan Dharma and also used both ‘shastra’ and ‘shaastra’ (religious scriptures and arms) for the protection of religion and the nation,'' Adityanath said during a programme at the Gorakhnath temple here on the 53rd death anniversary of Mahant Digvijaynath . All revered saints associated with it have dedicated their lives to public welfare by contributing to fields of education, health and service, he said. ''In 1857, Gorakshpeeth Mahant Gopalnath ji was arrested by the British for allegedly giving shelter to the revolutionaries who led the nation's fight for independence,'' he said. ''Sages always came forward for the protection of Sanatan Dharma whenever needed and it is the tradition of sages to use ‘shaastra’ (books/religious scriptures) and shastra (arms) for the protection of religion,'' the chief minister said.

''A country can rise only when its citizens are respectful towards its traditions and take pride in them. There is a need to make our youth aware of our rich heritage and show gratitude and respect towards our ancestors,'' he added.

On the occasion, CM Adityanath stressed the need for restoring Indian Vedic tradition.

''The National Education Policy of PM Modi will restore our ancient Gurukul tradition and enable us in making our youth technologically-advanced along with imparting theoretical and practical knowledge to them,'' he claimed.

