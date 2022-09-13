Left Menu

Plane carrying coffin of Queen Elizabeth lands in London

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-09-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 23:33 IST
A plane carrying the body of Queen Elizabeth landed at a royal airforce base in west London on Tuesday, as the coffin heads to Buckingham Palace before lying in state in parliament from Wednesday.

The plane landed at RAF Northolt, where Prime Minister Liz Truss and Defence Minister Ben Wallace were among the group of military and civic figures to receive it.

The coffin had been lying in state in Edinburgh. She died last Thursday at her Scottish residence of Balmoral, aged 96.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

