Ukraine says it has restored main power lines to Kharkiv, local region
Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2022 00:15 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 00:15 IST
Ukrainian repair crews have restored the two main power lines supplying the eastern city of Kharkiv and the surrounding region, power firm Ukrenergo said on Tuesday after Russian shelling caused blackouts.
In a statement, Ukrenergo said repair work on other lines would continue, but gave no details.
