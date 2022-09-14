Ukraine handed out aid in a battle-scarred town after driving back Russian forces in the northeast and said it would liberate all of its territory, calling on the West to speed up deliveries of weapons to back the dramatic advance. FIGHTING

* The United States is likely to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine in "coming days," the White House said. * The Ukrainian deputy defence minister visited the town of Balakliia and said 150,000 people had been freed from Russian rule in recent days.

* President Zelenskiy said Ukraine had recaptured roughly 6,000 square km (2,400 square miles) of territory, approximately equivalent to the combined area of the West Bank and Gaza. Another senior official said 3,800 square km were retaken in the northeastern region of Kharkiv. * Russia has largely ceded its gains near Kharkiv and many of the withdrawing Russian soldiers have exited Ukraine, a senior U.S. military official said.

* Ukraine expects the number of Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure to increase, a presidential aide said. * Meanwhile, repair crews have restored the two main power lines supplying Kharkiv city and its surrounds, power firm Ukrenergo said after Russian shelling caused blackouts.

* The governor of Luhansk region said the town of Lyman had been captured and said he expected an offensive to recapture more of the region, which Russia seized earlier in the war. * Faced with one of its worst defeats in nearly seven months of war, the Kremlin insisted it would achieve its military goals and Putin maintained an air of business as usual.

* Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports. DIPLOMACY, TRADE

* German Chancellor Scholz urged Russian President Putin in a phone call to find a diplomatic solution as soon as possible, based on ceasefire, complete withdrawal of Russian troops and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, a German government spokesperson said. * European Union sanctions are severely hurting Moscow's potential to sustain its weapons and military equipment in the war on Ukraine, the EU's top diplomat said.

* Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba accused Germany of ignoring Kyiv's pleas for Leopard tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles, saying Berlin offered only "abstract fears and excuses" for not providing them. NUCLEAR PLANT

* Ukraine and Russia are interested in the U.N. proposal that a protection zone be created around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the head of atomic watchdog IAEA said, describing it as a ceasefire. (Compiled by Frank Jack Daniel and Grant McCool)

