Ukraine in full control of 4,000 sq km of recaptured territory -Zelenskiy

Updated: 14-09-2022 00:50 IST
Ukraine in full control of 4,000 sq km of recaptured territory -Zelenskiy

Ukraine is in full control of more than 4,000 square km (1,500 square miles) of territory recaptured from Russian forces and is stabilising another 4,000 square km, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an address on Tuesday.

On Monday, he said Ukraine had retaken 6,000 square km in its recent counter-offensive. Ukrainian officials, though, say it is important to make a distinction between taking territory and ensuring it is totally safe.

