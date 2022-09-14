Left Menu

Japan emperor, empress to attend Queen's funeral, not PM Kishida -Kyodo

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 14-09-2022 03:54 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 03:54 IST
Japan emperor, empress to attend Queen's funeral, not PM Kishida -Kyodo
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's emperor and empress will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral instead of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Kyodo news reported, citing multiple government sources.

Britain has extended invitations to two representatives per country, Kyodo said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-Eubank wants son's fight against Benn scrapped over weight concerns; Cricket-'My phone's here', Warner ready to talk leadership with Cricket Australia and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-Eubank wants son's fight against Benn scrapped o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022