Japan emperor, empress to attend Queen's funeral, not PM Kishida -Kyodo
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 14-09-2022 03:54 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 03:54 IST
Japan's emperor and empress will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral instead of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Kyodo news reported, citing multiple government sources.
Britain has extended invitations to two representatives per country, Kyodo said.
