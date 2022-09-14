Left Menu

Biden: Ukraine has made progress, hard to tell if war at turning point

Ukraine has made significant progress as it pushes back Russian forces but it is not possible to tell if the war is at a turning point, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday. Asked whether Ukraine has reached a turning point in the war, he said: "The question is unanswerable. It’s hard to tell. It’s clear the Ukrainians have made significant progress. But I think it’s going to be a long haul."

Reuters | Wilmington | Updated: 14-09-2022 05:09 IST
Biden: Ukraine has made progress, hard to tell if war at turning point
Ukraine has made significant progress as it pushes back Russian forces but it is not possible to tell if the war is at a turning point, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

Asked whether Ukraine has reached a turning point in the war, he said: "The question is unanswerable. It's hard to tell. It's clear the Ukrainians have made significant progress. But I think it's going to be a long haul."

