Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Smugglers put migrants in suitcases, empty water tanks, U.S. prosecutors allege

U.S. authorities unveiled indictments on Tuesday of a lucrative human smuggling operation that allegedly included moving migrants in suitcases and water tanks from the U.S.-Mexico border, as the Biden administration cracks down on groups fueling a record number of border crossings. Eight people, mostly U.S. citizens, were indicted for their roles in smuggling hundreds of people, some hidden in wooden crates on tractor-trailers with little ventilation, according to U.S. officials and related court documents. Another six co-conspirators were cited in the court record.

Alex Jones' lies about Sandy Hook driven by profits, victims' lawyer says at trial

A lawyer for families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting told a Connecticut jury on Tuesday that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones would never stop profiting from destructive falsehoods unless he pays for his lies about the massacre. The lawyer, Christopher Mattei, made his assessment during opening statements on Tuesday, nearly a decade after 20 children and six staff members were killed on Dec. 14, 2012, at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

Analysis-Despite U.S. inflation's bite, Democratic voters are energized for midterms

The unexpected rise in inflation reported on Tuesday was an unwelcome blow for President Joe Biden's Democrats, but a new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Democratic voters just as enthusiastic as their Republican counterparts, pointing to a potentially close contest in November's elections. Republicans remain favored to win control of the U.S. House of Representatives - with the Senate on a knife-edge - amid widespread dissatisfaction with Biden's presidency and months of sharp price increases that the poll showed remain the top concern for Republican and Democratic voters alike.

U.S. lawmakers ask National Archives for accounting of Trump records

A congressional panel on Tuesday sought an urgent review by the U.S. National Archives after agency staff members acknowledged that they did not know if all presidential records from Donald Trump's administration had been turned over. House of Representatives Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney also asked the Archives, the federal agency charged with preserving government records, to seek a written certification from the Republican former president that he has handed over all presidential records and classified materials.

Republican Graham proposes national ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham proposed new national restrictions on abortion on Tuesday, saying he wanted to help define Republicans on an issue seen as a potential albatross for his party in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. With control of the Senate up for grabs, and some jittery Republican candidates softening their positions on abortion, Graham announced legislation that would ban the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy nationwide.

Ken Starr, prosecutor in Clinton-Lewinsky investigation, dead at 76

Ken Starr, the prosecutor whose investigation led to the impeachment of former U.S. President Bill Clinton in 1998, has died at age 76, his family said in a statement on Tuesday. Starr died on Tuesday in Houston from complications from surgery, his family said.

Biden celebrates 'Inflation Reduction Act' as food, rent prices climb

President Joe Biden celebrated his climate change and drug pricing law, The Inflation Reduction Act, on Tuesday on the White House lawn, highlighting Democrats' commitment to progressive priorities even as high consumer prices continue to bite. Biden signed the $430 billion bill, seen as the biggest climate change package in U.S. history, into law last month in a low-key ceremony. The Tuesday event on the White House South Lawn brought together lawmakers, cabinet members, activists and interest groups who supported it, and gave Biden an opportunity to tout drug price caps, electric vehicle grants and a minimum corporate tax, key issues for his political base.

U.S. government makes contingency plans for rail shutdown

President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday made contingency plans aiming to ensure deliveries of critical goods in the event of a shutdown of the U.S. rail system while pressing railroads and unions to reach a deal to avoid a work stoppage affecting freight and passenger service. The potential shutdown, which could come as early as Friday, could freeze almost 30% of U.S. cargo shipments, stoke inflation, impede supplies of food and fuel, cost the U.S. economy about $2 billion per day and cause transportation woes.

Trump ally wins bid to bar photos of 'lavish properties' from foreign agent trial

A U.S. judge on Tuesday ruled that prosecutors cannot show pictures of "lavish properties" owned by Tom Barrack, a former top fundraiser for Donald Trump, at Barrack's upcoming trial on charges of acting as an illegal foreign agent. Barrack, a former private equity executive who prosecutors say acted as an agent of the United Arab Emirates, asked U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan last week to exclude evidence of his wealth, spending and lifestyle, arguing prosecutors were seeking to appeal to jurors' "class bias" against wealthy people.

U.S. Senator thinks Twitter and Facebook may need a license to operate

U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham, a Republican critic of social media companies like Meta's Facebook and Twitter, said on Tuesday that he wants create a way to regulate, and perhaps license, social media companies. Graham said that he was working on a measure -- he did not say what form it would take -- with Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat, and Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican. Graham could not be reached for further comment and Warren and Hawley did not immediately return a call for comment.

