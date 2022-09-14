Libya fuel blast injures 17
Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2022 09:11 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 09:11 IST
A fuel tank exploded in a massive blast in the southern Libyan city of Sebha late on Tuesday, injuring 17 people, the health ministry said in a statement.
The fire caused by the explosion was brought under control, witnesses said. The blast comes weeks after a fuel tanker blast in another southern Libya city killed several people and injured dozens.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Libya
- health ministry
- Libyan
Advertisement