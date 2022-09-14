India reports 5,108 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

Left Menu

India recorded 5,108 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 11:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
India recorded 5,108 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Wednesday. India's active caseload currently stands at 45,749 which accounts for 0.1 percent of the total cases.

The recovery rate currently is at 98.71 percent. As many as 5,675 recoveries were made in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,39,36,092. The country's daily positivity rate stood at 1.44 percent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.70 percent.

A total of 89.02 crore COVID tests have been conducted so far, out of which 3,55,231 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. As part of the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 percent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

Under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, 215.67 crore total vaccine doses (94.57 crores Second Dose and 18.70 crore Precaution Dose) have been administered, of which 19,25,881 doses were jabbed in the last 24 hours alone, informed the Health Ministry. (ANI)

