Pakistani boat carrying drugs worth Rs 200 crore caught off Gujarat coast

In a joint operation, the Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) apprehended a Pakistani boat with 40 kg of drugs worth Rs 200 crore on Wednesday morning.

ANI | Kutch (Gujarat) | Updated: 14-09-2022 11:07 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 11:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a joint operation, the Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) apprehended a Pakistani boat with 40 kg of drugs worth Rs 200 crore on Wednesday morning. According to Indian Coast Guard officials, the Pakistani boat was apprehended 6 miles inside Indian waters. "Two fast attack boats of ICG caught a Pakistani boat 33 nautical miles off the Jakhau coast in Gujarat," said the officials.

Pakistani crew along with boat are being brought to Jakhau for further investigation. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

