UK consumer price inflation 9.9% in August - ONS
Reuters | London | Updated: 14-09-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 11:31 IST
Britain's annual rate of consumer price inflation fell to 9.9% in August, down from 10.1% in July, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the inflation rate would rise to 10.2%.
